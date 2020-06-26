The Faulkner County Election Commission met Thursday to discuss revisions to Ordinance 20-15, signed by the County Quorum Court on June 16, which gave County Judge Jim Baker authority over the Faulkner County Election Coordinator.
The board had a previous meeting Monday, where commissioners addressed concerns about the ordinance. Based on those discussions, County Attorney Philip Murphy drafted several revisions to the ordinance which were then signed by County Judge Jim Baker.
Murphy told the board the changes he made, including delegating authority over the election coordinator to the County Clerk and ensuring the clerk couldn’t interfere with the commission’s duties.
Murphy said delegating authority to the County Clerk would give the clerk the power to ensure the election coordinator completes the training required for the job, an ability the Election Commission doesn’t have.
Despite the revisions, Election Commission chairman Paul Foster still had significant concerns, namely in the commission’s lack of a supervisory role and the need for public meetings to approach the coordinator to complete tasks.
“Every time we want the election coordinator to do something, we have to have a public meeting,” Foster said.
Foster asked Murphy why the commission couldn’t have supervisory authority of the election coordinator. Murphy responded that the question was for County Judge Jim Baker, and not Murphy, to answer.
Foster recalled Murphy’s previous statement that the old ordinance which gave the commission supervisory authority over the coordinator “ambiguous,” which Murphy confirmed. Foster said the new ordinance draft is similar.
“If we go to the [new draft], that is really confusing,” Foster said. “That is really ambiguous.”
A few minutes later, the meeting entered executive session.
After the executive session ended, the commission reviewed their discussion and requested Murphy ask the judge to make them the supervisors of the election coordinator, and to remove two additional sections which Foster said meant nothing. Additionally, Commissioner Ann Fairless requested the commission have authority over evaluating the election coordinator’s job performance, as most of the coordinator’s tasks were in direct association with the commission. Murphy said he would take the commission’s concerns to the judge for consideration.
After the meeting, Foster declined to comment on the outcome. Fairless said the commission would continue to work to ensure a successful 2020 election.
“We are all working to have a fair election,” Fairless said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.