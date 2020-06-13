The Faulkner County Election Commission held an emergency meeting Friday to discuss filling out a federal grant application for aid in preparing COVID-19 precautions for November’s election.
The board convened at the Faulkner County Courthouse and listed funding priorities for the grant application. The No. 1 priority for the board was the supplemental poll workers that would be needed to assist with COVID-19 processes and procedures, followed by the cost of absentee ballots and a new ballot printer.
Other priorities included the supplemental staff time needed to process absentee ballots and the cost of installing shields and protective barriers at polling places. Per the board, shields cost about $100 each.
Election Commission chair Paul Foster said the board had to discuss the extra expenses added COVID-19 procedures would cause.
“We need to have sanitizer fluid, and social distancing has to be considered,” Foster said. “All we’re doing is trying to get ready for the worst-case scenario we could have.”
The Faulkner County Election Commission consists of three members, two Republicans and one Democrat. The majority party on the commission holds the chair position.
