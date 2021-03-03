The Faulkner County Election Commission established the framework for the forthcoming school board elections at its March 3 meeting. Candidates for office were recently certified by the county clerk’s office.
Most of the school board candidates are uncontested. Two races are contested in Greenbrier and one is contested in Vilonia.
The elections will take place May 18. Early voting and mail in voting will take place if authorized by the responsible school boards, which have a March 19 deadline to submit the decision to the county clerk.
Any additional expense of early voting, including poll workers, will be covered by the school districts.
In the contested races, Greenbrier Position 1 is between Matt Wilcox and Ashley Hardy. Position 5 is between Jennifer Hill and Xandra Sharpe. In Vilonia, the contested race is for Position 5 between Jack Martin and Joseph (Trey) Foster.
Greenbrier voting will be at the City Event Center; Vilonia voting will be at the First Baptist Church.
Uncontested races are in Conway, Zone 3 Position 2, Diane Robinson; Mayflower Position 5 William Sewell and Position 3 Delorise Kocher; Mt. Vernon-Enola Position 5 Joshua Moss; and Vilonia Position 3 Robert Austin.
Ballot position draw, by the 72 days prior rule, would be March 7, a Sunday. The commission agreed to move ballot draw to 4 p.m. Friday. County Clerk Margaret Darter agreed to contact candidates by phone to confirm the date, time and place of ballot position draw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.