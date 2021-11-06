Potential significant changes to the county voting district maps were ultimately rejected at the Friday election commission meeting.
Commission members had met last month to review changes to the current Justice of the Peace Districts in the county as prepared by EFS Geotechnologies. From that meeting commissioners had suggested changed to the map based upon various goals, the largest one being distracting based upon what was referred to as “cultural values.”
Districts are changed each 10 years to reflect the outcome of the national census.
“We are trying to keep cultural districts together,” Election Commission Chairman Rob Denning explained to the gallery.
The voting districts have to meet two essential standards, as commissioners heard at the October meeting and reviewed again at this one. Based upon county population each of the 13 JP districts should have 9,500 people plus-or-minus 5 percent, the latter to assure equal distribution of voters per district as a legal requirement.
The second standard is the impact of divisions within a given district in creating additional ballots in order to encompass elections including federal, state, county, city and school elections. County Clerk Margaret Darter explained the shear number of ballots, 504 in county for the most recent election, is one factor, but the second being creating a 10-member ballots district, as an example, would make it easy to determine what someone’s votes were due to the small number of voters on a given ballot.
In meeting these standards and in reviewing the proposed map at the last meeting, Commissioner Ann Fairless recommended the creating of what was called a “Central District” combining the areas around the three colleges, University of Central Arkansas, Central Baptist and Hendrix, into one JP district.
Before discussion on the proposal began, Denning said he had received “several calls from JPs” asking that no finalization of the map be made at this meeting.
The process would be once the commission approves the district map, the maps are published and open for public comments for 30 days. Once that is completed and accepted, the new maps are sent to the Quorum Court for approval. The deadline for the new JP maps to be approved by the commission is Jan. 2 against the Feb. 22 filing deadline.
Discussion on the proposed Central District changes began with a motion by Fairless and seconded by Denning, with the third commission member Rene Henderson voting “present” to the vote to discuss the proposed change.
The three-member Election Commission is made up of a member of the Republican and Democrat party, Fairless and Henderson, with the chairman ship is held by the majority party on the Quorum Court, in this case Republican Denning.
The proposed Central District had the greatest impact on three JP districts, 6, 7 and 11, reshaping them and moving additional population into district 6. The changes from the initially proposed districts would not, however, change the current JPs assigned to those districts, but only the layout.
Justice Tyler Pearson of District 11, speaking from the gallery said the proposal was changing a great deal of his district, adding areas in which he had never campaigned and cutting through “old downtown Conway.”
“This [proposal] is a huge headache for me,” Pearson said.
Justice John Pickett, District 11, cited similar concerns, not the least being the nature of the cultural alignment being cited as a reason for the change.
Pickett and Pearson are the only Democrats on the Quorum Court, the remaining seats being held by Republicans, including Justice Tyler Lachowsky, District 6, whose district would gain additional space with the proposed central district change.
Denning, to a question, said it was not the intent of the commission to act in such a way to impact Democratic Party Justices to the benefit of a Republican Party Justice.
Lachowsky, also speaking to culture, said it was important for the commission to review the proposed EMS -submitted map in order to maintain community due to the impact of artificial intelligence used in drawing up the proposed map.
“Let’s not break up a community,” Lachowsky said.
Election Coordinator Laura Wiles explained that artificial intelligence was not used in drawing up the proposed map, that being the work of a EMS demographer who took into account the various issues, including various district boundaries, in the proposed layout.
Denning apologized, stating he had understood the map was drawn up using artificial intelligence.
Henderson, as the discussion wound down, proposed leaving the districts “as is,” based upon the submitted map. Commissioners agreed, and Central District was removed from consideration.
What changes needed to be made, however, remained in discussion. Faulkner County Attorney Phil Murphy explained to the group that in the latest census, District 4 had not grown as must as other districts, so in turn needed to draw population from District 5, from the southern Round Mountain area.
That change to District 5 was met with one other change in the district, returning a small section to 5 in its northwest corner which had been moved to District 8 in the EMS map. These final, fairly minor, changes were the extent agreed upon by the commission, including after some effort, later rejected, to square off districts with less crooked lines.
The straightening out process created complexities as school, census and population districts were overlaid into proposed changes, indicating a ballot increase with an increasing potential for low-population ballot districts. These changes were ultimately rejected by the commission due to the complexities.
The commission will meet again 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 to review the latest changes desired changes to the proposed map.
