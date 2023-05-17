The Faulkner County Election Commission will meet to certify the results of the 2023 Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board Election at 4:45 p.m. on Friday in Courtroom A at the Faulkner County Courthouse.
The three members of the commission, Rob Denning, Ann Fairless and Betty Pickett, already met on Monday and reviewed 10 provisional ballots in the election, accepting and counting two of them. One military ballot was also accepted and counted at the Monday meeting.
Last Friday, the three commissioners met to conduct an audit of the election. That audit was approved by commissioners in February as “another procedure to add to our currently implemented processes to ensure the integrity of the election process,” a statement issued by the commission last week read. The Friday audit found “no discrepancy,” the commission announced that morning.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, challengers Sheila Franklin and Trey Geier defeated incumbents Jennifer Cunningham and Bill Milburn to obtain seats on the CPSD board in last week’s election. Both will be in attendance as board members at the next board meeting on June 13.
Also at Friday’s meeting, commissioners will hold a provisional ballot hearing and hear a report from the election coordinator. All Election Commission meetings are open to the public.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
