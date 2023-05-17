The Faulkner County Election Commission will meet to certify the results of the 2023 Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board Election at 4:45 p.m. on Friday in Courtroom A at the Faulkner County Courthouse.

The three members of the commission, Rob Denning, Ann Fairless and Betty Pickett, already met on Monday and reviewed 10 provisional ballots in the election, accepting and counting two of them. One military ballot was also accepted and counted at the Monday meeting.

