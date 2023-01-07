The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas recently named Jennifer Loiacano its new Director of Governmental Affairs, the cooperatives announced in a news release on Friday.
“Jennifer’s knowledge of key issues facing Arkansas’ electric cooperatives is extensive,” Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the cooperatives Bill Gossage said. “She has been and will continue to be a great team member as we continue our mission to provide the reliable, affordable energy to the state’s electric cooperative members.”
Loiacano’s position prior to her new role was as senior counsel of regulatory, rates and compliance for Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. Her career with the cooperatives began as a legal intern in 2014 and progressed over the past eight years. She holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the William H. Bowen School of Law and a political science bachelors from Arkansas State University.
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc., a Little Rock-based cooperative that provides services to the distribution cooperatives; and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp., a generation and transmission cooperative. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to approximately 600,000 homes, farms and businesses in Arkansas and surrounding states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.