The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas recently named Jennifer Loiacano its new Director of Governmental Affairs, the cooperatives announced in a news release on Friday.

“Jennifer’s knowledge of key issues facing Arkansas’ electric cooperatives is extensive,” Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the cooperatives Bill Gossage said. “She has been and will continue to be a great team member as we continue our mission to provide the reliable, affordable energy to the state’s electric cooperative members.”

