GUY – Elementary students at Guy-Perkins began celebrating Fabulous Fridays when Tammy Murry took over as principal in 2018. Though the festivities are organized a bit differently due to social-distancing restrictions, the elementary principal found a way to make it work.
Keeping the regular celebration in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic was important to Guy-Perkins staff, because it has served as a means to uplift students and recognize their successes, Murry said.
“Fabulous Friday is our once-a-month celebration of the amazing teachers, staff and students we have here at Guy-Perkins,” the elementary principal told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We celebrate birthdays, attendance and academic growth. This day is all about celebrating, building relationships and giving the students new opportunities.”
Prior to implementing social-distancing protocols, the elementary school would use Fabulous Friday as an opportunity to build relationships between children of different grade levels and also with the district’s educators. This year, they will not be mingling with other classes and instead will celebrate with their homerooms.
“Usually, we are all together to celebrate each other,” Murry said. “We’re really going to miss that but we will be doing Facebook Lives from each room so that parents can still watch their children get awards.”
Parents had always been invited to attend the Fabulous Friday morning awards assemblies prior to the 2020-21 school year. By streaming the awards assembly via social media, Murry said she hopes parents and other family members still feel included.
Students who do not have permission to be photographed by the school receive their awards once the live stream has ended.
Fifth grade students in Brandee Green’s class were the first to try out the new Fabulous Friday system Friday morning.
Caden Cox, one of the fifth grade students, set up and filmed the live feed while Green and Murry handed out students’ awards at the front of the classroom. The fifth-grader said he was happy to help broadcast the event.
Following each class’ awards ceremony, which were hosted on Facebook Live from each of the elementary school’s classrooms Friday morning, the district welcomed four people — a pilot, an artist, a nurse and a firefighter — to talk via Zoom to students about their careers.
“In the past we’ve had lots of guest speakers come in. We’ve played team-oriented games and enjoyed different snacks. It is a day that all the students look forward to. It is very important to us that we continue to celebrate our students and keep everything as close to normal as we can,” Murry said. “We will have guest speakers, but they will be Zooming with students instead of coming on campus. We will have awards, but they will be in each classroom. Any special activities or games will take place with one class at a time.”
The elementary principal said the district plans to expand the Fabulous Friday event to its high school this year as well.
“They are still doing the beginning-of-the-year testing, so they are going to start next month,” Murry said.
