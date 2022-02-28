When winter weather arrived earlier than expected in Faulkner County on Wednesday and schools began to announce early dismissals, the staff at Greenbrier’s Springhill Elementary School pulled together to ensure the students would have a hot meal ready to take with them.
“It was all hands on deck in the cafe on Wednesday preparing to send home over 350 lunches with students,” Assistant Principal Melissa West said.
The menu included chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a roll.
“Comfort food came in handy on a cold, wintery day,” West said. “Our cafeteria staff did a wonderful job leading a much bigger team of teachers to pack meals in to-go style boxes and deliver to classrooms for students to take home in an hour or less.
“We hope all of our students enjoyed this hot meal, and that it was a relief to families.”
After three Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) days to finish out last week in Faulkner County, schools returned to in-person instruction on Monday.
