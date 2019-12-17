Guy Perkins elementary students participated in the Hour of Code Day last week, learning new skills that could later lead them to technological careers.
Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative Technology Coordinator Rachel Schell and Computer Science Specialist Jim Furniss visited the small-town school Friday, spending time with the students in kindergarten through the sixth grade.
“Ms. Schell and I are very grateful for the opportunity to work with Guy Perkins students,” Furniss said. “We believe strongly that all students need to be introduced to coding and computer science. As students move into high school, they will be given opportunities to take advanced computer science courses. Having the chance to visit with students in these grades will give them an advantage when they attend high school.”
The Hour of Code event is a global movement that takes place each year during Computer Science Education Week, which was held last week.
Students in each grade level were given different activities that allowed them to participate in the program, Elementary Principal Tammy Murray said.
The kindergarten and first-grade classes were introduced to Augmented Reality using Quiver software. Augmented reality is a computerized, interactive experience in a real-world environment that seemingly brings computer-generated creations to life on screen.
Second graders discovered a new way to play an old game – Rock, Paper, Scissors – using a coding system.
The activity was interactive, and allowed the children to create their “weapons.”
“They code[d] a rock, paper and scissors, then [they] wrote the program that would choose one of those each time the pressed a button,” Murry said. “They were able to play each other with the computer randomly picking rock, paper or scissors.”
Third through sixth-grade students used a Turtle Graphics system while glaring about text-based coding. Turtle graphics are vector graphics using a relative cursor on a Cartesian plane and is considered a key feature in the Logo programming language.
The program acted as an introduction to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s computer science initiative through coding capabilities, Murry said, adding that the school’s educators are planning follow-up activities to their courses.
“Coding has become an integral part of everything we touch today. These students are able to see immediate results from the code they wire and understand the power of computer science,” Murry said. “I’m always thrilled to see students engaged in learning that opens their minds to possible careers.”
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.