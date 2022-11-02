St. Joseph School observed All Saints Day on Nov. 1.
This is when the Catholic Church traditionally venerates all the holy men and women who've been canonized by the Church. Saints are viewed as persons in heaven who've lived heroically virtuous lives, offered their life for others, or who've been martyred for the faith.
