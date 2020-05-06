The Faulkner County Adopt a Senior initiative continues running strong as residents diligently work to make sure local graduates are recognized after their senior year was cut short.
One local educator said the opportunity to adopt a teen she watched grow through the years was rewarding, even though she did not know the high school senior well.
Emily Harris teaches third graders within the Guy-Perkins School District.
After spotting the Faulkner County Adopt a Senior group on Facebook, the elementary instructor said she felt a calling to help recognize local students. Though she said she realizes her perspective on the matter is different from the students’ current teachers, Harris said she feels a connection with many students after watching them advance through the years.
“My family watched these kids play ball, grow each year, gain success and experience failure,” she said, adding that she understands the 2020 graduating class has missed out on several experiences because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I remember the felling and relief of walking across the stage and how proud I was of myself. I know they wanted that.”
Instead of letting students’ mixed feeling fall by the wayside, Harris said she finds it inspiring that the community has stepped up to find ways to uplift and recognize graduating high school seniors.
The third-grade educator decided to jump on the bandwagon and “adopt” a local student. The Guy-Perkins resident Harris’ family decided to adopt stood out to them, though they had not formed a personal relationship through the years.
The family had; however, watched senior Colby Malone grow and strive to reach his goals.
“My family decided to adopt a senior because we wanted them to know that even outsiders are proud of their accomplishments and to ‘welcome them to the real world,’” Harris told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The boy who fell into our arms is a young man who I don’t really know. He would run passed our house in the summer daily as an exercise to stay fit for sports. I saw his family randomly at school events. His sister actually ended up being my daughter’s pen pal. So, we had several distant connections.”
The third-grade educator said it was clear Malone was a hard worker.
“I’ve watched him work hard from afar and watched his parents support him and push him to his highest capabilities,” she said. “It’s been so rewarding as an elementary teacher to watch the skills he learned so young come into play and expand as he’s grown each year.”
Though she does not see the district’s high school students flourish in the classroom on a day-to-day basis, Harris said that she still enjoys cheering them on from the sidelines.
Taking part in the adopt-a-senior initiative is just one way Harris said she can show students they matter.
“Adopting a senior as an elementary teacher is my way of showing my appreciation of his hard work throughout the years,” she said. “Something they don’t realize fully yet but will be so important to them in just a few years is that they have become a part of history. Their story will be a story to tell. Right now, it may be depressing. But wow … what a year to experience as a senior that nobody will ever be able to endure.”
