The Elite Core family of companies is moving its national headquarters from Conway to Greenbrier. Owned by Chris Ward and Trey McClurkin, the companies consist of multiple eCommerce operations catering to the live entertainment and musical instrument industries.
Elite Core, the company’s flagship brand, manufactures and distributes high-end equipment for live events, concerts and productions, with a wide range of notable clients from Monday Night Football and the Los Angeles Lakers to Luke Bryan and Paul McCartney. The company will be occupying 50,000 square feet of office, production and processing space, and will be bringing a workforce of more than 40 employees to Greenbrier. Anchored in Conway for the previous seven years, Elite Core will begin operations at 112 South Broadview in the spring of 2021.
In addition to the Elite Core family of companies moving, the complex located at 112-120 South Broadview in Greenbrier has been renamed to Broadview Square.
The property will become the home of Herschel Hall – a brand new, state-of-the-art event center ideal for weddings, banquets and company parties.
“The event space will be equipped with a 200-seat auditorium, an upscale reception hall, a full kitchen and luscious bridal and groom suites,” spokesman Ashton Pruitt said.
In addition to the indoor renovations, plans for multiple new outdoor spaces are also in place.
“The central southern section of the property will be converted into a lawn for outdoor movies, concerts, fairs and other community events,” Pruitt said. “The southwest corner is being converted into a food truck park, with spots for multiple food trucks, covered seating areas, and ample parking.“
Herschel Hall will begin booking events in spring 2021, and plans for the food truck park and event lawn are expected to move forward by the end of 2021.
For booking or leasing inquiries, call Elite Core CEO Chris Ward at 501-804-9089.
“We are extremely excited to be making this move” Ward said. “We are thankful for Mayor Hartwick and the city of Greenbrier, Dustin Chapman and the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, the Greenbrier City Planning Commission, and First Service Bank for their gracious cooperation in this process. We cannot wait to become a part of Greenbrier’s community.”
For more information, visit www.elitecoreaudio.com.
