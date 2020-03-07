Students across Conway Public Schools have been taking part in Read Across America Week in celebration of Dr. Seuss's birthday.
Celebrated every year around his March 2 birthday, the week-long literacy agenda encourages reading in children of all ages.
Ellen Smith Elementary even had a few guests come visit and share their love of reading on Friday.
"Every year we have a reading day where we invite community members and parents into our school to read to our students," principal Holly King said. "This year it coincides with Read Across America Week. We want all of our students to learn to love to read and one way you do that with kids is by making it fun."
The elementary kicked off celebrations on Monday.
"First of all, students walked into a fully-decorated, Dr. Seuss-themed entrance on Monday morning," King told the Log Cabin Democrat. "We did it over the weekend so they would be surprised when they came into school on Monday."
Tuesday through Friday, students participated in other literacy-themed activities to encourage reading, including varying dress-up days.
"We have had dress days all week," King said. "Four days focus[ed] on a different Dr. Seuss book and on Thursday, students were encouraged to dress up as their favorite book character."
Other activities Ellen Smith held for students:
- A game where students had to guess each teacher's favorite Dr. Seuss book by hearing why they love the book and then reading four clues.
- A “Caught Reading” contest where teachers looked for students who were doing an exceptional job at reading that day. Those students received a special ticket and got to enter that in for a chance to win a free book and bookmark each day. Overall, six winners a day were chosen. Then, on Friday, they pulled four additional winners out and those four students got a $25 certificate to the book fair that starts next week.
- In the library all week each class made Dr. Seuss crafts, trying to build a nest to support Horton’s the elephant, and solve a "who-done-it" mystery with alibis from Dr. Seuss characters.
- In the classrooms, teachers read various different Dr. Seuss books and activities as well.
"The students absolutely loved it," King said. "When they walked in Monday morning they just kept turning around looking at the lobby area to see all of the decorations. They love dressing up each day and run into their classrooms to show their teacher how they dressed up that day.
"One parent reported that her child took home her version of a Dr. Seuss book the student started making in the library and finished it at home and has been reading it to her baby brother."
King said teachers equally enjoyed the fun week too. She said many dressed up and added some Dr. Seuss activities into their daily instruction.
"My favorite aspect of this week was seeing all the kid's eyes light up," the principal said. "They loved to see their teachers and admin dressed up in silly costumes and having fun. I also love the guest readers and the fun they brought to our students when sharing their favorite book."
