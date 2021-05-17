Paxton Media Group welcomed new group publisher Mark Elliott on Thursday.
In addition to his role as publisher of the Van Buren County Democrat, Elliott will oversee Paxton Media Group’s newspapers in Russellville, Batesville, Searcy, Heber Springs and Conway.
“A good newspaper is a reflection of the community,” Elliott said. “You can’t have one without the other. Clinton has, and deserves to have, a good newspaper. What I’m here to do is to ensure we continue that and improve where we can.”
Elliott previously served as publisher and general manager of Paxton Media Group's The Daily Star in Louisiana.
“I am happy to announce Mark Elliott as the new publisher of the Van Buren County Democrat,” said David Holgate, group president of PMG Community Newsgroup, LLC, owner of the Log Cabin Democrat. “Mark has a strong record of involvement and engagement. I am confident he will be a great fit to the community.”
Elliott said that providing relevant content to the community is a top priority for him.
“The focus of the Van Buren County Democrat will continue to be community,” Elliott said. “Local content is important to the reader, and our mission is to inform and entertain them. By doing that, we provide a good platform to our advertisers.”
