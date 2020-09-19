Joyce Elliott announced she is seeking election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District.
She was born and raised in rural Willisville, Arkansas, population 152. Her upbringing in Willisville instilled values of hard work and sacrifice and inspired her to lead a life dedicated to public service. Her first example came from her mom who supported Joyce and her siblings on the salary of a hospital orderly. Joyce’s mom taught her how to navigate struggle with grace and how to work for others.
Joyce put these lessons to the test at an early age as one of the first African American students to integrate her local high school. There, she overcame adversity to become the second African American to graduate from the newly integrated high school. Her older sister was the first.
From this challenging high school experience, Joyce gained inspiration as she resolved to provide students with opportunities she never had. After earning both undergraduate and Master’s degrees in English, she excitedly began her life of public service in the classroom.
She spent 30 years teaching English and Speech to public high school students. Joyce saw forces outside the classroom affecting her students. With that in mind, Joyce ran for office to expand her impact from students in her classroom to people all around the state. Still teaching in public schools, she took unpaid time off during legislative sessions to craft policies that benefited Arkansas.
Joyce served as a State Representative and then State Senator for nearly 20 years, working to expand access to affordable healthcare, improve education outcomes, and support working families. For these efforts, she’s been recognized as one of Arkansas’s most effective legislators.
In addition to being a lifelong public servant, Joyce is a proud mother and grandmother. In her free time, she takes every advantage to enjoy the Natural State, spending her time hiking, dancing, canoeing, zip lining, and whitewater rafting.
