Jared Elmquist, a physician assistant, has joined Conway Regional Surgical Associates. He joins Anthony Manning, MD, Michael Stanton, MD, Brock King, MD, Josh Dickinson, DO, and Brooke Keith, APRN.
“I worked with the surgical team for a number of years before completing PA school, so it feels great to be serving the community that helped solidify my love of medicine,” said Elmquist. “I’m excited to be a part of the Conway Regional family.”
Elmquist holds a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degree from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He completed his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
“Conway Regional has made a strategic effort to ensure service lines are able to meet the growing demand of the community,” said Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer. “We are excited to welcome Jared to the growing Conway Regional team.”
Conway Regional Surgical Associates is located at 525 Western Ave., Suite 203 on the Conway Regional Medical Center campus. For more information, call 501-327-4828 or visit www.conwayregional.org.
