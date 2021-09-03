The Conway Fire Department sent nine firefighters to join other emergency personnel from across the state on Aug. 30 to help Louisiana recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida.
The Arkansas emergency responders returned home on Friday.
“All nine are home,” CFD Chief Mike Winter told the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday. “We should all be proud and honored of our firefighters as they served our neighbors to the south and represented our state following the destruction of Hurricane Ida.”
While in Louisiana, the Arkansas personnel helped handle a surge of 911 calls, evacuated those in need such as nursing home residents, cleared roads of fallen trees and strewn debris and more.
Conway city officials posted to social media to thank the CFD firefighters and celebrate their safe return.
“Their mission is complete,” city officials wrote late Thursday. “Our team from the Conway Fire Department is in the process of returning home to Conway. Thank you for your service to our neighbors in Louisiana.”
In addition to the CFD nine, the Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management and Arkansas Task Force and the Washington County Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security send personnel to help. Those responders also returned home Friday.
“All in all, a few long hot days and it’s always hard to see people suffering the damages from a hurricane like Ida, but just like prior deployments we’ve had there’s a point where it’s time to return home,” the Washington County Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security wrote on social media Friday. “It’s good to be back in the great state of Arkansas.”
