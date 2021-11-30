“Encato” is Disney Animation’s 60th animated feature film and is directed by Byron Howard (director of “Zootopia,” “Tangled” and “Bolt”) and Jared Bush (co-director of Zootopia and writer of “Moana”) and is written by Bush and Charise Castro Smith (who also serves as a co-director on the film). Filled with songs composed by Lin Manuel Miranda (song writer of “Moana” and “Hamilton”), “Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigals, a family who lives in a magical casa called an Encanto hidden in the mountains of Colombia. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift… every child but Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, “In The Heights” and Brooklyn Nine-Nine). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
“Encanto” is a movie that I really wanted to like more than I did, but don’t get me wrong I still walked away from it loving it. Disney’s first animated film outside of Pixar that authentically portrayed Latin America with an all-Latino cast (sorry Emperor’s New Groove) is a huge win all in itself, but, as I’ll get to shortly in this review, the film does have a few problems that makes it far from perfect… which is a little bit ironic considering the themes and messages behind the film.
This movie is all about how no one is perfect and everyone has their imperfections, but our imperfections don’t make us any “less than” compared to another person. Mirabel is the only member of her family without a magical gift which throughout the film makes her feel like she doesn’t belong in the family. She’s clumsy and messes things up sometimes, but throughout the film she learns to accept herself and embrace who she is, imperfections and all, which I think is such an important lesson to teach to children (and adults). One small detail that is so subtle but extremely important to all of this is that Mirabel wears glasses. To my knowledge, she’s the first “Disney princess” (if Mulan’s a Disney princess, Mirabel can be one too) that wears glasses and I really loved that aspect of her.
These themes also present themselves in other characters as well. One character has super strength so she always feels like she has to work hard and be the “strong one” of the family, even emotionally. She doesn’t feel she can cry or express emotions because she always needs to be strong. Similarly, another character’s emotions affect the weather and when she’s sad or angry, it causes storms so she feels like she has to always be happy instead of accepting the beauty of her storms. Another character’s gift is much more on the nose as she’s literally referred to as “perfect” multiple times in the film. She creates beautiful flowers with her gift and constantly feels this pressure of always needing to be beautiful and perfect when maybe sometimes she wants to let loose, go crazy a bit and make a cactus for a change.
Just like these characters, the film isn’t without its imperfections either. The runtime is only slightly over 90 minutes which is a good and normal runtime for an animated feature film, but it flew by so fast and felt insanely short to me. In a sense, a movie flying by super fast is a good thing, but I left the movie with a feeling that it was missing something. By the time we got to the third act of the film, I honestly thought we were just about to start the second act. Going by a traditional three-act structure, I feel like “Encanto” is either completely missing a second act or the second act is insanely short. Whatever the cause of this feeling may be, there’s an imbalance here.
I think “Encanto” seriously would have benefited from an additional 10-20 minutes. One of the ways it could’ve done this is focusing on more characters within the family that get sidelined and don’t get the screen time I wish they had. The most glaring example for me is the character of Doloras, whose gift is that she has super hearing. I really wish the film would’ve explored her character more and given her her own solo song because she’s the only one of Mirabel’s cousins that doesn’t get her own musical number. She’s involved in this tiny subplot, which I won’t spoil, that I was really intrigued by, but we don’t get enough time with her character to really know how she feels about it all.
All those problems aside, this is still a really great film and yet another win for Disney’s animation empire. From an animation standpoint in general, this is so incredibly beautiful. Disney has always put out top-tier animation from a technical standpoint and they’ve done it once again. The colors are so beautiful that they just pump right off the screen in nearly every single frame. The house and characters are so expertly designed and well realized. Despite it still sticking to the Disney brand, it’s able to slightly standout amongst the rest of Disney’s animation content.
Lin Manuel Miranda (who has been involved with five films I’ve seen this year alone) has knocked it out of the park yet again with the musical numbers. The songs here are not like “Hamilton” or “In The Heights” and very much do align with the work he did for “Moana’s” soundtrack. Some songs can be a tad forgettable, but there are a few here that are genuinely top-tier Disney musical numbers. The two that stand out in particular are “Surface Pressure,” sung by Luisa (the strong one), and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” I honestly believe “Surface Pressure” is a top five Disney song (I’m listening to that right now as I write this review).
The voice cast is great across the board. Stephanie Beatriz, who has done plenty of voice work in the past including for BoJack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers, and “The Lego Movie 2,” is fantastic and honestly perfect for the part. She has such a wonder and sweetness to her voice yet also is very serious when she needs to be. Jessica Darrow, who plays Luisa, is relatively new to the acting scene but is a major standout. You wouldn’t know that she has only been acting since 2019 and that this is only her fourth project just listening to what she does here. John Leguizamo (“Moulin Rouge!”) is also fantastic in a role that I don’t feel like spoiling here.
Also, yet again, Disney manages to pull at the heart strings yet again. I literally teared up in this movie, almost full on ugly crying. The themes of imperfections and feeling alone sometimes really spoke to me in such an impactful way. There are also themes here involving immigration and the Spanish Inquisition that are only slightly touched on but are very impactful when they are. All of this works to only elevate this already great story.
So, although “Encanto” isn’t perfect and has quite a few flaws, I guess if I’m going to accept that message this story is trying to tell, then it not being perfect is actually perfect … I guess? Undeniably, this is a movie that all members of the family can enjoy and features some music that will for sure become classics in the future. “Encanto” is currently in theaters and will arrive on Disney+ this Christmas Eve for those that don’t want to see it in theaters (but it does benefit from a theatrical experience).
