Engage Management donates supplies to local school

Florence Mattison Elementary School students and teachers received a gift of school supplies from Conway-based company Engage Management.
The property management company partners with a local Conway school for a yearly school supply drive, a news release issued by Engage on Monday read. This year’s partner, Florence Mattison, received composition notebooks, washable markers, loose leaf paper, colored pencils, hand sanitizer, pencils, crayons and tissue paper, among other supplies.
“Through this experience, they have seen the difference that this small act can make to schools in need,” the news release read. “Engage feels that it’s important to come alongside not only students and their families but also the staff at these local institutions to help in encouraging and motivating them.”
Staff members and residents of Engage Management’s properties donated the supplies for the drive. Students and families at Florence Mattison didn’t have to buy any school supplies this year, as the elementary school provided their students with everything they’d need. Families only had to provide a backpack, headphones and a lunch bag, if needed.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at
krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.