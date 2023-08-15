Engage Management donates supplies to local school

Engage Management representatives delivered the supplies from the drive to Florence Mattison Elementary School.

Florence Mattison Elementary School students and teachers received a gift of school supplies from Conway-based company Engage Management.

The property management company partners with a local Conway school for a yearly school supply drive, a news release issued by Engage on Monday read. This year’s partner, Florence Mattison, received composition notebooks, washable markers, loose leaf paper, colored pencils, hand sanitizer, pencils, crayons and tissue paper, among other supplies.

