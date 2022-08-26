School supllies

Engage Management continues its annual tradition of raising school supplies to donate to students and teachers at Carolyn Lewis Elementary School.

 Submitted photo

With school just starting back Engage Management was thrilled to begin the annual tradition of partnering with Carolyn Lewis Elementary School for a back-to-school school supply drive.

“This year they were able to raise school supply donations for both students and teachers,” Engage Management’s Morgan Lefler said. “These supplies were gathered from the residents of 12 statewide apartment communities as well as the staff from Engage Management.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.