With school just starting back Engage Management was thrilled to begin the annual tradition of partnering with Carolyn Lewis Elementary School for a back-to-school school supply drive.
“This year they were able to raise school supply donations for both students and teachers,” Engage Management’s Morgan Lefler said. “These supplies were gathered from the residents of 12 statewide apartment communities as well as the staff from Engage Management.”
The organization was able to raise dry erase markers, loose leaf paper, colored pencils, tissues, pencils, crayons, hand sanitizer, glue sticks, backpacks, composition notebooks and washable markers. During the school supply drop off, the Engage Management team was able to see the school supply storage room. While in the room, a counselor of the school said that for her 500 students she only had a certain number of supplies left to give out and that these donations were coming at a great time and would be extremely beneficial, Lefler said.
“Part of Engage Management’s initiative is not only to provide exceptional property management services for their residents, but to also connect them with the communities they live in and the city of Conway as a whole. Engaging People and Places in all they do,” Lefler said. “On behalf of Engage Management, we would like to extend a huge thank you to the Conway Public Schools and Carolyn Lewis Elementary School for the life changing work they do daily in students’ lives around our city and to the residents and staff who came alongside the company and so generously gave.”
