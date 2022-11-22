IMG_2218.jpg

Residents of Engage Management properties donated 1,140 pounds of food over two and half weeks to donate to the Conway Ministry Center.

 Submitted photo

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Engage Management was excited to carry on its annual tradition of raising food donations for the Conway Ministry Center.

This year, the residents of their 10-apartment communities in the Conway location really outdid themselves in giving. Last year, Engage Management began the tradition of an annual holiday food drive and was able to raise 545 pounds of food in only two and a half weeks’ time.

