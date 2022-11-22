With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Engage Management was excited to carry on its annual tradition of raising food donations for the Conway Ministry Center.
This year, the residents of their 10-apartment communities in the Conway location really outdid themselves in giving. Last year, Engage Management began the tradition of an annual holiday food drive and was able to raise 545 pounds of food in only two and a half weeks’ time.
This year, the company was astonished at the support of residents and employers who gave to reach a donation of 1,140 pounds of food in the same amount of time.
They brought in peanut butter, canned vegetables, canned meats and soups, macaroni and cheese, ravioli, cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, canned fruits, saltine crackers, pop-tarts, graham crackers and so much more.
The Conway Ministry Center is able to feed 500 families and give out just over 21,000 pounds of food every month.
“Engage Management loves doing this drive each year to take a step back and see the difference and impact that the CMC makes in the community,” Director of Engagement Morgan Lefler said. “Part of Engage Management’s initiative is not only to provide exceptional property management services for their residents, but to also connect them with the communities they live in and the city of Conway as a whole. Engaging People and Places in all they do.
“On behalf of Engage Management they would like to extend a huge thank you to the Conway Ministry Center for the life-changing work they do daily in our city and to the residents and staff who came alongside the company and so generously gave this holiday season.”
