With the holidays right around the corner, Engage Management and Salter Construction, Inc. were thrilled to carry on the annual tradition of partnering with the Conway Ministry Center for a food drive.
Each year they raise food donations that come from the residents of their 12 statewide apartment communities as well as the staff from Salter Construction, Inc. and Engage Management. This year they were able to raise 545 pounds of food in only two and a half weeks.
They brought in peanut butter, canned vegetables, canned meats and soups, macaroni and cheese, ravioli, cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, canned fruits, saltine crackers, pop-tarts, graham crackers, pudding and much more.
During the food drop off, the leaders of Engage Management were told by a Conway Ministry Center staff member that the center served 143 families in the city of Conway just the day before. This hit home with the leaders of these companies as they were dropping off their donations and spoke volumes to them into the difference and impact that the Conway Ministry Center has on our city.
Part of Engage Management’s initiative is not only to provide exceptional property management services for their residents, but to also connect them with the communities they live in and the city of Conway as a whole. Engaging People and Places in all they do.
On behalf of Engage Management and Salter Construction, Inc. they would like to extend a huge thank you to the Conway Ministry Center for the life changing work they do daily in our city and to the residents and staff who came alongside the companies and so generously gave this holiday season.
