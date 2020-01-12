Engagement announcement

Tami Mitchell-Davis, daughter of Jo Ann Mitchell and the late G.W. “Dub” Mitchell of Conway, will wed Stephen Elliot Marsh, son of Ron and Carol Marsh of Jonesboro, on May 30, 2020.
Tami graduated Conway High School in 1986, received her BA and BSE from the University of Central Arkansas in 1991 and her EDSE from Arkansas Tech University in 2015. She is a Realtor with RE/MAX Elite in Conway.
Stephen graduated Star City High School in 1998 and received his BBA from UCA in 2002. He is a drilling fluids engineer for Halliburton in Pocasset, Oklahoma.
The couple will wed at 6:30 p.m. on May 30 in Harrisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.