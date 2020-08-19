Andrea Ennis, orthotist aide at Conway Human Development Center, is retiring after 31 years and 10 months of service at CHDC.
Ennis began her career at CHDC in 1989, in the residential care field before promoting to orthotist aide in the physical therapy department.
Ennis and her husband, Darryl, reside in Conway. They have six children, Larissa, Heather, Zachariah, Amanda, Brandon and Jeremy, and 13 grandchildren.
