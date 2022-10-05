The Arkansas Public Service Commission has approved the Entergy Arkansas Driver Solar Project, a new 250-megawatt AC (or 312 MW DC) renewable energy facility developed by Lightsource bp, which will be located on approximately 2,100 acres near Osceola in Mississippi County. The news, announced in a news release by Entergy on Tuesday, will make the Driver Solar project the utility’s largest solar facility, capable of generating enough energy to power more than 40,000 home.

“Driver Solar adds highly economic, renewable generation to our portfolio, further diversifying our energy mix in a way that meets our customers’ evolving expectations,” President and CEO of Entergy Arkansas Laura Landreaux said. “It is a key contribution toward business expansion in Northeast Arkansas, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

