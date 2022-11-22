Make safety part of your family traditions with these tips from Entergy Arkansas for lighting your home for holiday celebrations.

Bright lights and seasonal candles are staples during the holidays, but it’s important to note that these decorations can be dangerous. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly one in five Christmas tree fires started from decorative lights, and eight percent of tree fires started from candles.

