As the leaves turn and cooler weather approaches, experts agree now is the best time to perform improvements and check areas around your home that may need maintenance. Entergy Arkansas encourages customers to stay safe and consider following some safety tips when working inside and outside their home.

Starting with interior safety, it’s important to have a professional inspect and clean your furnace and fireplace to ensure both are within good standards. Fallen leaves, animal nests and other debris can cause the smoke from your fireplace to vent into your home rather than outside your home, which could cause a fire.

