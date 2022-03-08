Entergy customers in Mayflower will experience power outages while the company works on repairs, the city announced on its page Monday.
The outages are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and continue through 5 a.m. Friday.
“Entergy will be conducting repairs at the Mayflower Substation beginning 9 p.m. Thursday, March 10th through 5 a.m. Friday, March 11th. Please prepare to be without power while this occurs,” the city of Mayflower posted on its website. “Areas affected will be beginning at 365 and Paradise all of the side streets, 89 South to Clinton Road, 89 North to Lollie, and continuing on 365 to Palarm Creek and the Pulaski County line.”
For more information, visit cityofmayflower.com.
