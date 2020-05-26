ERA Team Real Estate sponsored an “essential partners” appreciation event for area title companies, mortgage officers and lenders, surveyors and appraisers last week to show its support for their continued work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agent Jim Houston said the thank-you event had a good turnout and that he was glad ERA was able to give back to others in the community by bringing the Kona Ice truck to several of its partners on May 20.
“The realtors at ERA Team Real Estate realized that other groups of workers were ‘essential’ to business turnover in Arkansas and our partners – title companies, home inspectors, bank and mortgage companies, surveyors and appraisers – were very important to realtors, home buyers and home sellers,” he said.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, ERA agent Victoria Stender said she was thankful for the creative efforts their partners put in to keep business moving along.
“They’re getting innovative with drop-by closings, and appraisal was done outside,” she said, adding these groups “were finding ways to still work.”
In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the ability to show homes to prospective buyers began dwindling.
“We were still working and selling houses … it was just a little bit more difficult,” Stender said.
After thinking about the amount of help other area business partners were putting in to make the home-selling process possible, Stender said the ERA team felt it was only right to host an appreciation event to recognize their efforts.
“We wanted to send them a heart-felt message,” she said.
The team brought the Kona Ice truck to each of the three title companies – Faulkner County Title Inc., Waco Title Company and Lenders Title – and stayed at each spot for 30 minutes while inviting other partners to stop by each of those locations to enjoy a sweet treat.
Seeing the event come together allowed Houston to think about the scope of the pandemic and how well the community is able to work together through the novel coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“The event made me recognize that we are all in this together and everyone at the event had and still continues to make adjustments in their working processes and in their personal interactions to help our society make it though to the other side of this pandemic,” Houston said.
