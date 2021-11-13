“Eternals” is yet another addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) written and directed by the most recent Academy Award winning director Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and stars an insane ensemble of talent that features Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead), Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk”), Ma Dong-seok (“Train to Busan”), Salma Hayek (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”), and Lia McHugh (“The Lodge”) as the titular Eternals, a team of ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. When an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows, they are forced to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.
“Eternals” has unfortunately been given the title of the first MCU film to be rated “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes with a lot of critics panning the film. One thing that’s really shocking to me about that distinction is that it’s taken this long to get there. There are plenty of MCU films that probably deserve that rotten rating (definitely more than “Eternals”) and I personally have about ten films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that I would’ve given a rotten rating to. It’s interesting to see that films like “Thor the Dark World” and “Iron Man 3” get fresh scores meanwhile this goes into the rotten territory. It’s makes it even more interesting to me personally when I freaking loved this movie and am considering it one of if not the best in the entire franchise.
There is no doubt, and I’m sure every single person that watches the film no matter how they end up feeling about it will agree, that this is the most unique film in the MCU and is completely different than anything Marvel has done before. It’s very meditative, there’s less action and it’s far more character focused (an element that Zhao is known for from her films like “Nomadland” and “The Rider”) than any Marvel film prior to this. This film takes a much more philosophical approach to its storytelling and themes and it’s far more mature as well (there’s a brief sex scene in the first act for example). It also looks completely different visually than any other MCU film with Zhao and cinematographer Ben Davis (“Doctor Strange” and “Captain Marvel”) going for a naturalistic look for the movie, which is very breathtaking and beautiful to look at.
The entire film as a whole is very beautiful to me with how, to it’s core, it’s a celebration of life and humanity. The entire plot of the film centers around the Eternals, aliens not from this planet, falling in love with humans and everything about them. Zhao makes a point to show that yes, while humans do have plenty of flaws, there is a beauty to them as well. With the sex scene that I mentioned earlier for example, Zhao doesn’t make this scene very sexual, but instead shows the beauty in the intimacy between the two lovers, Gemma Chan’s Sersi and Richard Madden’s Icarus. Her filmmaking approach to sex reminds me a lot of how The Wachowski Sisters (the directors of “The Matrix”) approach depicting sex on screen. It’s an expression of love, not lust.
Another great element the film has for celebrating humanity is just how diverse its cast is. You have Gemma Chan, a Chinese woman, in the lead role with a variety of cast members of color surrounding her: a black man in Brian Tyree Henry, an Afro-Latina woman in Lauren Ridloff, a South Asian man in Kumail Nanjiani, a Korean man Ma Dong-seok, and a Latina woman in Salma Hayek. A great variety of ethnicities and cultures are shown to us on screen and shown in a loving light. The film takes us to a lot of different places around the world from South Dakota, to India, to The Amazon, to Chicago and Zhao seems to have a love for each location she shows on screen.
Beyond race, “Eternals” brings representation in other forms as well. Ridloff’s character, Makkari, is deaf and Ridloff is a deaf actress in real life as well. Seeing a deaf character depicted so naturally on the big screen, with sign language being shown all throughout, is incredible to see especially coming from the franchise that has been infamous for not making Hawkeye hard-of-hearing like he is in the comics (although thankfully it seems like the upcoming Disney+ series is going to change that fact finally). But even more so seeing an actual deaf actress get the part for such a major studio production is perfect as well and I have to give a round of applause to the film for doing that.
Another bit of representation the film brings is having its first gay character on screen. No, I’m not counting Joe Russo’s one second, throw away comment in “Avengers: Endgame” as the first LGBT MCU character or even Loki’s throwaway comment in his Disney+ series. I’m talking about authentically showing a gay character in a main role like Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos. He is shown with a husband and a son in such a loving light. It’s also not a trait that defines him throughout the film and he is given plenty to do beyond that one characteristic about him. He nor his husband (played by Haaz Sleiman, “The Visitor”) are depicted as stereotypes; they’re their own individual person. Coming from the studio that brings you the blink and you missed it lesbian kiss in the background of the most recent Star Wars film and the throw away line from the purple police officer in “Onward,” this bit of representation from a major studio production is great to see and only adds the film’s celebration of life and humanity.
Beyond Phastos and his husband, there are many other depictions of love all throughout the film. There’s a love triangle in the film between Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and fellow Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. The love between Chan and Madden’s characters is the main focus and it’s handled with a lot of beauty and care. Zhao takes her time setting up and building upon the 7,000 year long relationship between Chan and Madden’s characters and saying it pays off in the end is an understatement. Other romantic relationships featured between the Eternals include a very sweet and adorable romance between Ridloff and Barry Keoghan’s characters as well as a relationship between Angelina Jolie and Ma Dong-seok’s characters. All four of these central romances in the film are shown very beautifully and handled with all the care in the world even if they don’t all get the same amount of time devoted to them.
The four relationships stands contrast to Lia McHugh’s character or Sprite, a shapeshifter who is trapped in a preteen’s body for all of eternity. For 7,000 years she has been a preteen and because of that, she’s never got to live like the more adult-presenting Eternals on her team. She desperately wants love, to find someone and grow a family, but because it would be illegal due to the way she looks, she can’t. McHugh does a great job subtly showing her character’s frustration with this unfortunate fact all throughout the film and it just adds another layer to the subplot of love and a person’s wants, desires and needs for life.
As I mentioned, this film is a character-driven story and that is something that Zhao is known for. Films like “The Rider” and “Nomadland” had Zhao use real-life, non-actors to play certain parts to make those stories authentic. Obviously, she can’t really do that same thing in a film about aliens trying to save humanity from a world-ending event, but she does help create the MCU’s most character-driven story. Not every character gets the same amount of screen time, Lauren Ridloff’s character for example does not have near the same amount of time on screen compared to someone like Gemma Chan. However, I still left the theater knowing exactly who each of the ten members of the Eternals were, what motivates them and what makes them unique thanks to how subtly Zhao does her character building, both from a directing and writing standpoint.
Another reason why the character-driven nature of the film works for me the way it does is due to all the amazing performances. Gemma Chan is the lead and she is someone I’ve loved as an actress ever since I first saw her in “Crazy Rich Asians.” She’s been in an MCU film before, playing a member of the Kree Starforce in “Captain Marvel,” but this time she gets to lead and she does it flawlessly and which such charisma and emotion. Salma Hayek also delivers what I think might be the best performance I’ve seen out of her yet while Ma Dong-seok proves why he was my favorite character in “Train to Busan.” Barry Keoghan is also a standout meanwhile Kumail Nanjiani brings a lot of added humor to the film. However, Nanjiani is not the standout in the comedy department with that title going to Harish Patel (“Run Fatboy Run”) who plays an Indian director in the film. He joins the Eternals on this mission and he is absolutely hilarious in every scene he’s in.
There aren’t many action sequences in this film, especially with its over two and a half hour runtime, but the ones that are here are nice and, just like the film as a whole, different. A lot of action sequences that use a lot of CGI nowadays occur at night or in dark environments in order to make it a little cheaper for a visual effects standpoint. While there is one fight sequence that does take place at night in the first act, the rest of the fight sequences take place in daylight and it makes things much easier to see. The fight sequences aren’t really “thrilling” or put you at the edge of your seat per se, but I don’t think that’s what Zhao was going for with them. They’re still entertaining while also keeping true to the film’s meditative nature. This film also has massive stakes, comparable to “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” which makes these scenes still have a lot of purpose and something happens early on that really puts whats happening in perspective for both the audience and the Eternals.
The visuals effects are all really great and are no doubt some of the best in the MCU. It’s really great to see how unique these are in particular to the rest of the franchise as well. Each of the ten Eternals has a different superpower that sets them apart from each other (which are all demonstrated very well in the film’s opening scene), but the golden color all of their powers produce brings them all together making them truly look like one, cohesive unit. The golden powers also sets them apart from the rest of the MCU in the sense as not many other characters have that color pallet so far.
“Eternals” is undoubtedly going to be the most divisive film in the MCU so far and it may be a film that you have to get on the wavelength of to truly appreciated, I sure did. It was truly beautiful to me how Zhao depicted a love for humanity and the Earth using this medium of a superhero film and it honestly made me tear up multiple times. Her jump from small budget indie westerns to blockbusters was flawless in my opinion and cemented herself as one of the best and most versatile newer filmmakers working today.
Will everyone love this? Clearly not, especially on the level that I have. Audiences and fans need to set their expectations before watching this because this is not anything like Marvel has given us before. It’s unique and fully original. Even if it won’t work for some, you have to give Marvel props for taking this big swing from a creative standpoint and trying something different. “Eternals” is currently in theaters everywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.