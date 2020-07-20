Free Food Friday will be back in action this week.
I Feel the Need, Inc. volunteers handed out free food to families battling food insecurity for four consecutive weeks before having to cancel the July 17 event. The weekly, free-food event was temporarily suspended after the U.S. Department of Agriculture was unable to send over a shipment of food on July 17.
The food is available to anyone in need. Volunteers will be stationed at Soul Food Cafe Mission, located at 1717 South Donaghey Ave. in Conway, at 9 a.m. Friday to disperse food boxes to hungry residents.
“We encourage any and all who are in need, or know those in need to, to take advantage of this opportunity,” I Feel the Need Executive Director Shane Willbanks said. “You don’t have to be a resident of Faulkner County; we will serve anyone. You can pick up for those who can’t pick up for themselves.”
The food boxes are provided through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program and include milk and other dairy products. Willbanks said he hopes to also receive a shipment of produce items. However, the feeding ministry and food broker “will never know exactly [what we’re receiving] until it arrives.”
Those seeking food assistance do not have to show volunteers their ID or any other identifying documents to receive food boxes.
“No ID or documentation is required, just show up with room in your vehicle for us to load the food boxes,” Willbanks said.
I Feel the Need volunteers have given more than 5,300 food boxes to hungry families and other local food banks over the last six weeks. The food is dispersed on a first come, first served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.