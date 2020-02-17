A former Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty last month to charges stemming from a January 2019 standoff he caused after barricading himself in the sheriff’s office.
Jeffery “Todd” Maxey, 47, of Heber Springs entered a negotiated plea with 16th Judicial District prosecutors on Jan. 16 and was sentenced to serve four years of felony probation after leading an hours-long standoff at the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4, 2019.
The Heber Springs man pleaded guilty to two charges — first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, and impairing the operations of a vital public facility, a Class A misdemeanor — while the remaining offenses — aggravated assault, commercial burglary and resisting arrest — were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Sixteenth Judicial District Division IV Circuit Judge Tim Weaver ultimately sentenced the former law enforcement officer to serve four years of felony probation for the January 2019 offense. Alongside the probationary term, Maxey must pay a $1,000 find and $440 in other court costs and fees.
As per the conditions of his probation, the 47-year-old cannot have any contact with Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, CJ Hallmark, Bryan Rushing or the aforementioned individuals’ respective families. Maxey is also banned from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office property, according to court documents.
The case against Maxey stems from a Jan. 4, 2019, incident where he walked into the CCSO armed with a .22-caliber, pump-action rifle and barricaded himself inside the men’s restroom. The former deputy walked into the sheriff’s office around 4:15 p.m. on the night in question.
Before barricading himself, the former deputy walked up to a sheriff’s office employee and told her go “tell the sheriff he was there with a loaded gun,” according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against him.
“Within seconds of [employee Sue] Mansfield delivering the news, members of the CCSD had cleared the front offices and began communicating with Maxey from a safe distance,” the affidavit reads in part.
Throughout the night, members of the Arkansas State Police bomb squad, Cleburne and White counties sheriff’s offices as well as other neighboring agencies blocked off all streets that led motorists to the sheriff’s office, which sits adjacent to the county jail on West Martin Street in Heber Spring, as authorities on scene worked to coax the armed suspect from a bathroom in the front lobby.
ASP Special Agent Sean Riegle and Heber Springs Chief Brian Haile began the negations that night.
“Maxey was demanding that Sheriff Brown come into the lobby or he would not voluntarily come out of the restroom alive,” Riegle’s report reads in part. “Maxey repeatedly stated how Sheriff Brown ruined his life and career and demanded that Sheriff Brown [admit to] making up lies about him.”
According to the special agent’s report, Maxey threatened to kill himself if anyone else entered the restroom before his demands were met.
Eventually, ASP crisis negotiators and SWAT team members stepped in to help with negotiations.
At about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2019, negotiators had convinced Maxey to surrender.
Maxey previously worked for the Cleburne County Detention Center, first as a jailer in 2003. Through the years, he has served the sheriff's officer in many capacities but was ultimately fired from his position as a Cleburne County sheriff's deputy following a February 2017 incident where he was accused of illegally passing a school bus while on duty.
While the ticket was ultimately dismissed in district court, the incident cost Maxey his job at the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office.
Previously released documents show Maxey was accused of changing his statement multiple times when asked about passing an unloading school bus.
A termination notice dated Feb. 8, 2017, states Maxey failed to show "professionalism, honesty and courtesy" while serving the community as a deputy.
"Honesty and trustworthiness are crucial in your position as an officer of the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office because it is your job to truthfully testify about the facts in criminal matters," Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown wrote in Maxey's 2017 termination letter. "Additionally, in your official report, you appear to take a personal provocation at the school bus driver in that he has 'too much time on his hands' and this type of sarcasm and unprofessionalism in an official report is not acceptable.
"Finally, upon your termination/suspension, you were asked to remove yourself [from] the Sheriff's Office facility, and during your departure you made numerous threatening, unprofessional, and alarming statements containing profanities and threatening that the Sheriff was lucky you didn't 'break his [explicit] neck.'"
