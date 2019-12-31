A former Edens Heating & Cooling employee is accused of embezzling more than $18,000 from the company.
Jamie Dawn Hocker (Jamie Penix), 42, of Enid, Oklahoma, faces a felony theft of property charge after allegedly purchasing items online and paying her utilities using the company credit card. Online records also indicate the former employee upped her own pay without approval.
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed last week against Hocker, the 42-year-old woman “left [the company] without notice” in August after she was confronted about the missing money and unapproved purchases.
The company learned there was missing funds on Aug. 23 when another woman filled in for Hocker. While filling in as office manager, the woman who alerted the owner of Edens Heating & Cooling said she found “discrepancies in the books.”
While inspecting company records, the fill-in noticed “multiple checks” were issued to Hocker in larger amounts from what was recorded in the company’s office records, the affidavit states. Employees also discovered several fraudulent charges on the company’s credit account that were “directly related” to Hocker.
“Some of the items showed to have been shipped directly to Ms. Hocker’s home address,” the affidavit reads in part.
Other records revealed Hocker used the Edens Heating & Cooling credit account “to pay personal utility bills, personal vehicle registration [and buy a] personalized vehicle license [plate].”
Since her hire date in April to her last day in August, Hocker allegedly upped her paychecks by $6,391.84.
According to the affidavit, her pay during that time frame should have been $7,200. However, records show that she paid herself $13,591.84.
Company records show that $18,562.81 was “diverted from the business account for personal use” between May 31 to Aug. 30. This amount includes the unapproved pay increase, $6,405 in overdraft fees and other bank fees and $5,765.97 in other fraudulent transactions, the affidavit states.
Documents reviewed during the Mayflower Police Department’s investigation include “Verizon bills, iBeriabank records, iBeriabank check copies, Mayflower Water records, Amazon.com invoices, Edens QuickBooks Ledger and Edens payroll records.”
According to the felony affidavit, some packages from Amazon were shipped “directly to Ms. Hocker’s home address.”
Hocker faces a Class C felony amidst the allegations and faces up to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections if found guilty in the theft case.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net
