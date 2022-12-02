A former technology coordinator for the Mt. Vernon-Enola School District was arrested Friday on suspicion of viewing child pornography on his school-issued equipment following a six-month investigation, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Blair Michael Williams, 31, of Bigelow is charged with distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child; computer exploitation of a child; and sexually explicit conduct involving children. All the charges are class C felonies.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

