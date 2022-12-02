A former technology coordinator for the Mt. Vernon-Enola School District was arrested Friday on suspicion of viewing child pornography on his school-issued equipment following a six-month investigation, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Blair Michael Williams, 31, of Bigelow is charged with distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child; computer exploitation of a child; and sexually explicit conduct involving children. All the charges are class C felonies.
“On May 23, 2022, Mt. Vernon-Enola School District officials reported that they had terminated Williams as an employee for school policy violations,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “Following his termination, an audit of Williams' school issued accounts and equipment revealed suspicious activity that was immediately reported to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.”
On Friday, FCSO along with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence in Bigelow.
“We appreciate the Perry County Sheriff's Office for their assistance with the execution of the search warrant,” Skaggs said. “This is still an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released regarding this investigation at this time.”
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and report any details when they become available.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
