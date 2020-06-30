A former Arkansas State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a June 2019 hit-and-run crash.
Clint Daniel Vaughan, 35, of Quitman pleaded guilty to a duty to remain at the scene of an accident charge, a Class D felony, along with a third-degree battery charge in Faulkner County Circuit Court on June 17.
Online records show that Vaughan was ordered to serve five years of felony probation, complete 50 hours of community service and pay a $1,500 fine. The former state trooper must also pay $440 in other court costs and fees and complete an alcohol education and treatment program. The sentencing order signed by Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson also shows that Vaughan was given a 120-day suspended jail sentenced following the negotiated sentence.
The Quitman man was formally charged in June 2019 and has pleaded guilty to the allegations against him a little more than one year after a late-night hit-and-run crash on Highway 65 that injured a Missouri woman.
The crash occurred shortly before 11:20 p.m. June 6 near the Church Alive, according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Vaughan.
Arkansas State Police were alerted of a hit-and-run crash along Highway 65 on the night in question and soon found a maroon Mazda that had “significant damage to the passenger side.”
Witnesses told authorities “a white full size dually pickup truck” struck the vehicle, injuring the Mazda’s passenger. The Missouri woman “suffered contusions and abrasions on her face, arms and torso” and was taken to the Conway Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Those who witnessed the incident said they believed the suspect vehicle sustained damages on its front passenger side and noticed it “was throwing sparks as it fled the scene,” according to the affidavit. Conway Police Department officers soon located a Chevrolet Silverado Dually 3500 truck approximately 1 mile from the crash site, adding that it had damages consistent with those described by damages. The right side wheel and axle also appeared to be damaged, according to a report.
A Cleburne County tow truck driver pulled up to the scene as a Jim Smith Collision & Wrecker Center employee loaded the suspect vehicle onto a tow truck saying “he was contacted by Vaughan and told someone had stolen his truck but he located it near his hotel room at the Quality Inn in Conway.”
ASP Special Agent Gregg Bray also found out that Vaughan was at The Relax and Be (The RAB) prior to the crash and that he checked into the Quality Inn around 11:16 p.m., the report states.
Online records also show that Vaughan was charged with a careless and prohibited driving violation the same day he pleaded guilty to the felony hit-and-run case. The Quitman man was pulled over regarding the alleged violation around 8:15 a.m. June 17 and is scheduled to appear in Conway District Court on Aug. 10 for a plea and arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.