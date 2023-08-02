With excessive heat warnings in effect across Faulkner County on Thursday, the city of Conway has decided to open cooling centers at the Don Owen Sports Complex and the McGee Center.

The two centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-6 p.m. Sundays. The basketball courts and walking tracks at the centers will remain operational while the cooling centers are open, city officials announced.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

