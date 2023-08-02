With excessive heat warnings in effect across Faulkner County on Thursday, the city of Conway has decided to open cooling centers at the Don Owen Sports Complex and the McGee Center.
The two centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-6 p.m. Sundays. The basketball courts and walking tracks at the centers will remain operational while the cooling centers are open, city officials announced.
The Don Owen Sport Center is located at 10 Lower Ridge Road, while the McGee Center is located at 3800 College Ave.
Faulkner County is in the middle of a significant heat wave. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued excessive heat warnings both Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 9 p.m.
Excessive heat warnings are typically issued by the NWS “when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least two days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees,” the service’s website read.
Temperatures on Wednesday were forecast to reach 99 degrees with heat index values as high as 114. For Thursday, the NWS forecasted a high of 104 degrees with heat index values as high as 112. Thursday night temperatures were forecast to only drop to 78 degrees.
“Please drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” a statement issued on Wednesday by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office read. “Young children, elderly, disabled individuals and pets should never be left unattended in the heat. Heat stroke is an emergency.”
Conway Corporation also released a statement about the heat on Wednesday, saying that “July 2023 was the hottest month globally since record-keeping began in 1850.”
The utility provider also discussed the impact the extremely high temperatures can have on customers’ electricity bills.
“There are many factors that can impact your utility bill, including summer heat,” Conway Corporation’s statement read. “Air conditioners account for 55 percent of your average electric bill, so it’s important to plan for higher-than-normal electric usage as our air conditioning units kick into overdrive to cool our homes.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
