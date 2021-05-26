MAYFLOWER — There was plenty of excitement as dignitaries were on hand in Mayflower on Tuesday for the official groundbreaking for the Highway 89 overpass project.
The project, with planning first beginning in 1983, Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker told the crowd, is a $26.3 million bridge and related work which will cross the Union Pacific railroad tracks allowing quicker and safer access to the west of Mayflower and the county. Its anticipated completion is fall 2022.
“This is a good day for Mayflower,” Mayor Randy Holland told the crowd.
Arkansas State Highway Commission member Marie Holder told the crowd that the current railroad crossing at Highway 89 has 2,600 vehicles a day crossing, some of which are forced to wait for a train to pass, including emergency vehicles responding to a need.
“This is something everybody has had to deal with at certain times,” Holder said.
Baker pointed out that the project did not begin to take shape until Congressman French Hill began his support.
Hill, in his remarks, said one of his first meetings once elected to office was with Baker who said “Mayflower overpass.”
The project had been a long time coming, as the conversation with Baker in 1983 was “back when disco was popular,” Hill said.
Hill said, prior to the ceremony, that the bypass would “break up the log jam” of traffic moving west from Mayflower. Later, in conversation after the event, Hill discussed how opening up Highway 89 with safety improvements such as wider shoulders, could create access throughout central Arkansas, including ready access from Cabot and Bebee, Searcy, Highway 167 and ultimately the back gate at the Jacksonville Air Force Base.
In his remarks, Hill said the bypass would be “transformational for Mayflower and Faulkner County.”
Baker, also prior to the ceremony, said the bypass would open up the area through Lollie Bottoms and Toad Suck, allowing ready access from Interstate 40 to the Conway airport. He later shared the potential for the growth in his remarks with an example that once the bypass is in place someone would be able to gain ready access to the interstate, go to either Conway or Little Rock and be “back home before they’re even missed.”
Baker also pointed out, as he has whenever the project is brought up, that the bypass project is from five agencies coming together: The U.S. Department of Transportation, Arkansas Department of Transportation, Metroplan, Faulkner County and the city of Mayflower.
Mayor Holland, after the event, said the bypass was “the biggest thing I’ve seen for Mayflower” with its economic potential for opening the area for development.
The event took place next to Highway 365, a short distance from the Interstate 40 off ramp at Mayflower. A steady drone of traffic was heard throughout the event.
