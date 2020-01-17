The University of Central Arkansas’s Baum Gallery will host an exhibition titled, “Fired Up in the Natural State: Contemporary Ceramics,” Jan. 23 to Feb. 14.
The exhibition, co-curated by Brian Young, director of the Baum Gallery, and Liz Smith, associate professor and associate chair of the art department at UCA, will feature ceramics from some several prominent university faculty members in Arkansas in addition to pieces from other professional artists.
“‘Fired Up,’ is an exhibition meant to inspire our BA and BFA students in the field of ceramics,” Young said in a news release from UCA. “By selecting the work of professionals and academics, I want students to see the full range of contemporary ceramics. In particular, our audiences will see a variety of forms and expressions, from the functional to the whimsical.”
Artists participating in the exhibition include: Liz Smith, University of Central Arkansas; Helen Phillips, formerly University of Central Arkansas; Anna Wagner, University of Central Arkansas, BFA, 2020; Benjamin Cirgin, formerly University of Arkansas, and now teaching at the Eastern Kentucky University; Jeannie Hulen, Linda Lopez and Mathew McConnell, all University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Kensuke Yamada, University of Arkansas at Little Rock; Aaron Calvert, Henderson State University; Dawn Holder, University of the Ozarks; Stephen Driver, co-owner of Little Mulberry Pottery; Joe Bruhin, independent artist; and Fletcher Larkin, owner of Fox Pass Pottery.
For this exhibition, which will open with a reception from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 23, Baum Gallery officials said they are grateful for support from the UCA College of Fine Arts and Communication, the UCA Art Department and the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau.
For more information, contact Young at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.