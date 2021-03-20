Proposals for expansion and capacity were presented at the Conway Airport Advisory Committee meeting March 18.
Hangar construction, including a hangar as part of a business plan, were reviewed. The committee also heard regarding financial impact of the recent winter storms, coupled with pandemic-related costs.
An underway hangar project for t-hangar construction was reviewed.
T-hangars are shared-wall adjoining hangars, each with an individual entrance door for aircraft storage.
The “T” is in reference to the overhead view of the hangars through the shared walls being in an interlocking T configuration, in this case for storing 12 airplanes.
The airport currently has a waiting list of more than 30 for those wishing to base airplanes there, Airport Manager Jack Bell had said earlier.
The hangar project is two-phase, the first provided by a 90 percent – 10 percent grant by the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics, and the second an 80 percent – 20 percent grant with the same agency.
Phase one is the utility construction for the t-hangar for $89,900 total. Work has already taken place, and funding, including receiving money from ADA is pending final billing from Conway Corporation. That billing is pending right-of-way paperwork for utility and water lines.
The second phase is the actual construction of the hangars, with opportunity to bid on that project expected to be announced in the April-May time frame, Bell said. This phase is $822,940, with $572,940 due from the city, the remainder from ADA. Bell said the city would likely use a five-year note for its share.
Design work for the project remains underway by Garver engineering. The grant application is expected to be on the next ADA meeting agenda April 21, Bell said.
The committee also voted to support a project which may, if successful, bring an aircraft maintenance operation to the airport, including the construction of a hangar to house the business.
A presentation was made to the committee by member Robbie Wills for Conway Maintenance Services LLC. The plan was in the early stages, Wills said. It would require the construction of hangar on the airport for a maintenance facility.
The city would build the hangar and become its landlord. The cost of the hangar not covered by grant money would be in advance of rent payment by the lessee, in this case Conway Maintenance Services.
Arrangements like this are typical for airport-based businesses.
“I can assure you this will be a first-class facility,” Wills said. The business would include, along with typical aircraft maintenance, the ability to repair aircraft radios and electronic equipment.
Wills left the meeting after his presentation in order to allow committee members to speak freely. The committee voted in favor of moving forward toward a more formal agreement as the project came closer to fruiting.
In finances, the airport had seen a downturn in fuel sales, likely a reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell said. More recently the winters storms had led to several days of inactivity at the airport, also impacting revenues.
The airport was able to clear the runway within a few days of storm’s end, Bell said, placing it in a better position than most airports in the region which are not equipped for snow removal. Repair had to be made after a water line burst in at the existing t-hangars, due to the cold. As repairs were being made the staff also fixed some sinkhole issues in outlying areas, Bell said.
Some overtime expense was incurred after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, Bell said, adding that the impact was minimal.
