“Exploring Arkansas: Trails Less Traveled,” featuring host Chuck Dovish highlighting less-trafficked hiking and waterway options to experience safely while observing social distance, will premiere Sunday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m. on Arkansas PBS. Dovish will host a live Facebook chat during the broadcast at facebook.com/ arkansaspbs.
“What began as just an idea to help you enjoy the outdoors safely while social distancing during COVID-19, ‘Trails Less Traveled’ has turned into a useful guide to some of the lesser-known areas and locations around The Natural State for solitude and peace to enjoy at anytime,” Dovish said. “Most of these hiking trails are not lengthy – a couple or so miles at the most – leading to secluded waterfalls, overlooks and caves.
“We’ve also included a few of my favorite ‘water trails,’ or floating routes that are not too well known.”
The one hour program will include the following hidden gems in The Natural State:
n Marinoni Scenic Area
n Moonshiners Cave / Falls
n Madison County Wildlife Management Area Falls
n Hwy 123 Falls
n Ranch North Woods Preserve
n Bayou Bartholomew Nature Trail
n Red Bluff Overlook
n Alum Cove National Recreation Trail
During the broadcast, viewers can ask questions or leave comments about the program at facebook.com/arkansaspbs, and Dovish will respond beginning at 5:30 p.m. on June 7.
Viewers will have the opportunity to make a donation during the program to receive an “Exploring Arkansas” DVD set, logo cooling towel and “Trails Less Traveled Guidebook” featuring 14 lesser known adventures.
“Exploring Arkansas: Trails Less Traveled” began as a 14-part digital-first series with a new episode premiering each Wednesday at 2 p.m. through the summer at www.youtube.com/exploring arkansas, on Facebook, and in the Engage Arkansas PBS app. Dovish also publishes weekly blog entries, new each Monday, at www.myarkansaspbs.org.
Fans who download the Engage Arkansas PBS app and visit any of these areas can use the “Share My Trail” feature to upload their favorite photo using specialized photo frames during their hike. Additionally, people can enter for a chance to win an “Exploring Arkansas” prize pack by watching one of the trail episodes. The Engage Arkansas PBS app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.
“Exploring Arkansas” is a one-of-a-kind program that showcases what Arkansas is all about and focuses on the extreme adventures available in The Natural State. Each episode includes high adventure and outdoor recreation, featuring some of the most breathtaking and spectacular sights in Arkansas. Chuck Dovish has been on the road in The Natural State for more than 40 years. He began “Exploring Arkansas” for Arkansas PBS in 2005. Episodes and additional information are available at myark ansaspbs.org/exploringarkansas.
