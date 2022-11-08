Sammy Sadaka, extension biosystems engineer for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, died Sunday morning after a fatal highway collision in Franklin County. He was 62.
Sadaka earned both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in agricultural engineering from the University of Alexandria in Egypt in 1982 and 1988, respectively. In 1995, he earned a Ph.D. in biological engineering and agricultural engineering jointly from the University of Alexandria and Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada. After more than a decade of post-doctoral research for several institutions in Canada and the United States, Sadaka joined the Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service in 2007 as an Associate Professor and extension engineer.
During his 15 years with the Division of Agriculture, Sadaka’s research and extension programs focused on developing technologies that aid producers and other agriculture industry professionals. His recent program focus included grain drying, storage and management, as well as other aspects of farm safety.
Vic Ford, Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources for the Division of Agriculture, remembered Sadaka for his efforts to improve farming throughout the world.
“Dr. Sadaka was an excellent engineer and good scientist,” Ford said. “His work on grain drying, safety, and bioenergy positively impacted the agriculture community. He was a great co-worker and colleague.”
He is survived by his wife, Heba Sadaka, and their two children, Kyrilos and Monica Sadaka.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.
