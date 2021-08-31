First Arkansas Bank & Trust was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. This eighth annual program was created by Arkansas Business and Best Companies Group.
This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Arkansas, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 50 companies. FAB&T has been named one of this year’s Best Places to Work in Arkansas.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.
The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Arkansas, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.
Larry Wilson, Chairman, President and CEO of FAB&T, said: “We have had the honor and privilege to, once again, be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. This is not a recognition that we take lightly. In fact, it may be one of the ones that I am most proud of because it is about the environment that we create for our bank family. By providing a great working environment, we then are able to provide a great experience for our customers. Our people truly do make the difference.”
All business that received this distinction will be celebrated and category winners including the Benchmark Award winner will be revealed at a hybrid event with in-person and virtual package options on Sept. 29, 2021, at the DoubleTree Hotel Little Rock, and then published in a special supplement of Arkansas Business on Oct. 4.
