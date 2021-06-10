Face2Face Therapy celebrated the opening of its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
Angela Campagna, licensed clinical social worker, founded Face2Face Therapy in 2018 to help and support people with their individual needs
Since opening, she’s grown the business to include other like-minded professionals with the goal of helping you with both your mental and physical health in a positive and mindful way.
On Wednesday, Campagna and other Face2Face Therapy staff along with Conway Area Chamber of Commerce staff celebrated the opening of the office at 515 Oak St., Suite E in Conway.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit https://face2facetherapy.com or call 501-697-8053 for more information.
