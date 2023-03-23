The Mayflower Police Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office hosted the annual Cops and Bobbers over the weekend.
This year’s event was held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the AGFC Dr. James E. Moore, Jr. Camp Robinson Firing Range. The AGFC stocked the pond for the children prior to the event.
Kids ages 3-16 were able to participate but had to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the event. Parents were allowed to fish with their kids, but were required to have a fishing license in order to do so, as per AGFC regulations for anyone over the age 16.
“We want to express our appreciation to the Mayflower Police Department and the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, who organized this incredible event [as well as] Bates Field & Stream, who provided bait for everyone, and Big O Tires, who provided hot dogs and drinks,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “Chief Deputy Chad Wooley, [myself], Cpl. Brian Moody and Deputy Regan Gulley had a great time fishing with all of the families this year, and we look forward to assisting with this event in the future.”
