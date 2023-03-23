The Mayflower Police Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office hosted the annual Cops and Bobbers over the weekend.

This year’s event was held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the AGFC Dr. James E. Moore, Jr. Camp Robinson Firing Range. The AGFC stocked the pond for the children prior to the event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.