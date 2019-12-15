The Lefflers carried out their annual Christmas tradition last week, inviting family members, close friends and their neighbors to stop by and create cookie houses.
Newcomers are always welcomed to the table as some participants have taken part in the holiday tradition for more than three decades, the group said.
Jean and David Leffler began the tradition when they lived in Indiana. The move to Conway did not uproot the holiday fun. Instead, the festivities have grown to include more and more people as the years go by.
The couple’s countertops are filled with an abundant amount of various candies and cookies for participants to choose from. Before the crowds begin filling the Lefflers’ home in the Stonebridge subdivision, the couple molds “starter homes” that include four walls and a roof so their guests can immediately begin decorating.
Twin brothers Heath and Hunter Davis have taken part in the tradition since they were toddlers.
Seventeen-year-old Heath was sitting in a high chair the first time he took part in his grandmother’s tradition. Through the years, it’s become a staple he looks forward to as the holiday season rolls around.
“I’ve always loved doing this stuff and getting to explore with creativity,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Eventually, I started building my own and creating larger houses.”
Heath and his twin brother were among the many who participated in the Lefflers’ Christmas cookie house building extravaganza on Dec. 7.
The 17-year-old built a two-story home out of the graham cracker base. The Lefflers always use graham crackers to build their homes and use homemade icing as the glue that binds the walls and the many accessories (candies) used to decorate and bring life to the edible homes.
Using Chex cereal as shingles and pretzels as wooden boards, it didn’t take Heath long to create a wintery wonderland about his home. Heath also used icing to create icicles that drooped from the roof.
With the fun activities also comes along responsibility – a responsibility to follow the rules.
Rules handed down through the years include using only homemade icing (of course using the secret family recipe), making memories and remember to laugh along with the sarcastic comments made by the rest of the group and helping to teach those new to the holiday extravaganza.
“Also, everyone knows you have to eat your mistakes,” Jean said.
Circus peanut candies were transformed into vehicles using a few short pretzel sticks and four Life Savers gummies.
The family and group of friends enjoys a home-cooked lunch as they surround the kitchen table, smeared with icing, gummy candies and a pile of “the least favorite tastes.”
Another of the Lefflers’ rules is that no one can clean until the last house is complete.
The fun, while it began with Christmas, is not limited to the Christmas season.
Through the years, the family-friendly activity now also takes place on Valentines Day, Easter and Halloween.
Dianne Jordan, who is the a neighbor of the couple’s daughter, took part in the Christmas cookie decorating gathering for the first time this year. She was invited by Cassie Batt to attend the Halloween decorating event and fell in love with the activity and the atmosphere, she said. Batt is the Lefflers’ daughter.
“You could just see it on her face that she wanted to come back and do it again,” Batt said of her neighbor Jordan taking part in the family’s Halloween event.
Jordan said she was thankful to be invited for the Christmas decorating event.
Family friend Nancy Frebert drove in from Little Rock to participate in the Lefflers’ annual cookie house get-together. Frebert has taken part in the festivities for more than 10 years.
This year, the group celebrated the 34th year of carrying out the family tradition.
