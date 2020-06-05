MOUNT VERNON – Nearly 100 people filled the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Friday to say their goodbyes to Robert “Robby” Raymond Taylor.
The 9-year-old boy died on May 28 following a vicious dog attack. Many of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to the call as well as an Arkansas State Police trooper attended the afternoon funeral to support the Taylor family.
Pastor David McFerron said Robby’s death was a “tragic loss” and that the young boy “was taken from us way too soon.”
The young boy was known for being a prankster who loved bacon. He enjoyed spending the night at his Aunt Jenna’s house because she would cook him bacon and eggs for breakfast.
Robby also loved making other people smile.
During the ceremony, Pastor McFerron read aloud statements on behalf of Robby’s father, sister, family members and former educators.
Robby had two older sisters, Carly and Chloe.
Carly wrote a letter that said she was proud of her younger brother’s strong personality and that she will live to make him proud.
“I never knew what hate truly was. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve hated a lot of things, like alfredo, it’s disgusting … but right now, in this moment, I know what hate is,” the letter she wrote read. “I know what burning hate is. At the same time, I know what true love is. Love makes you want to change and be a better person. What I feel for Robby is true love. It will always be true love. He makes me want to be better.”
McFerron wore a blue shirt during Friday’s ceremony to celebrate one of Robby’s favorite colors.
“Today, we are here to celebrate and honor the life of Robby Taylor,” the pastor said Friday afternoon. “I can tell you with confidence that the world would be a much better place if there were a lot more Robby Taylors in it. Robby was the kind of kid that loved to laugh. He loved to smile, he was compassionate and he loved his family and showed it. Robby loved bacon and he loved Sour Patch Kids candy.”
The young boy was very active and had a pure heart, McFerron said.
“Many have said he would give the last of what he had to make someone smile,” the pastor said.
Robby’s father, Robert, wrote a eulogy to honor his son.
In the eulogy, he spoke of his son’s strength and ability to impact others with his bubbly personality.
Robert and Lyndsay, who is Robby’s mother, said they were broken hearted after losing their youngest child.
Robby had a list of dreams to fulfill and always made his parents proud, the young boy’s father said.
“My son Robby died as a boy, not as an old man. Robby achieved his goal of making us proud. He achieved his goal of being proud of himself,” Robert wrote in his son’s eulogy. “Our lives will never be the same … to have lost Robby is heartbreaking. It has come as such a shock to us all. His life was far too brief. My family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who have given their support, compassion and love throughout this very difficult time. Thank you.”
The young boy’s father said he will be the best dad that he can to Robby’s two sisters and celebrate the family’s memories together.
“Robby, I love you with all my heart and I am profoundly proud of you and all of the things you have taught me. I look forward to seeing you again when the time comes. I will continue to be the best dad that I can be to your sisters, and I will not let you down. It is my turn to make you proud,” Robert wrote.
