Conway Regional Health System’s Prince Street Medical Clinic is adding Dr. Dylan Cruz to its clinic staff.
Cruz, a graduate of NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro, completed his family medicine residency training at Conway Regional earlier this year. He will collaborate with advanced practice registered nurses Rhonda Dixon and Meghan Mallett at the Prince Street clinic and is now accepting new patients.
“Conway Regional’s values resonated deeply with me throughout my residency,” Cruz said, per a news release issued by Conway Regional. “It is exciting to begin my professional journey here. I look forward to building long-lasting relationships with my patients and the community.”
Conway Regional Chief Administrative Officer Rebekah Fincher spoke highly of Cruz.
“We began our Graduate Medical Education program with the vision of training the next generation of family medicine physicians,” Fincher said, per the news release. “Dr. Cruz’s training and connection to the Conway community make him an exceptional addition to the Prince Street clinic. We are thrilled that Dr. Cruz, Katie and their daughter Sadie have chosen Conway and Conway Regional as their home.”
