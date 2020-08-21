Terry Credit’s family clings onto faith in hopes the Conway man’s killer will be identified.
The 50-year-old Conway man was killed shortly before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 17, 2016, in the doorway of his mobile home in the Oakwood Village Trailer Park.
Four years have passed since Credit was shot and killed and a suspect has yet to be identified.
Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said the Credit case is an ongoing investigation, noting it’s a “very active case” and that it was recently reassigned to detective Timothy Gray.
“Detective Tim Gray is currently following up on some leads,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Our hearts go out to the Credit family, we know this has been a difficult time. We can assure the family that finding out who killed Terry Credit and bringing justice remains a priority for the Conway Police Department.”
Monday was the four-year anniversary of Credit’s unsolved murder, and his family released balloons in his honor and memory, Victoria Credit Rome said.
Credit Rome, who is Credit’s older sister, said the family would not give up until her brother’s killer is identified.
“For us to get justice would be a blessing beyond words … it’s been four years,” she said.
Terry Credit was a humble man who would not think twice to stop and help someone in need, his sister said.
“He would do anything for anybody and for someone to go to his house and take his life … it’s just so hard to accept,” Credit Rome said. “He didn’t meet a stranger. One time he saw a couple on the side of the road and called for a tow truck. He stayed with them and paid for the new tire.”
The Conway man came from a large family that hopes to find justice on his behalf.
“Someone out there knows something. Call the police; call the crime stoppers. Help us get justice,” Credit Rome said.
Credit’s murder investigation began after police received two separate shots-fired calls at 2:31 a.m. on the morning in question. Conway officers immediately headed over to Lot 16, where they found Credit “lying face down in a pool of blood just inside the door,” according to reports.
The Conway man died from two apparent gunshot wounds.
Earlier this year, a CPD detective brought a new light to the cold case by requesting cellular data usage for two specific geographic coordinates during the time frame Credit was murdered.
The search warrant requested Google administrators to provide information for any Google account that was accessed between 2:15 a.m. and 2:34 a.m. in two zones, which provided specific latitude and longitude coordinates for the crime scene.
A $17,000 reward also remains on the table for anyone who provides authorities with information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for Credit’s shooting death.
Woodruff said anyone with information regarding the 2016 case should contact CPD’s detective division at 501-450-6130, referencing case No. 16-009558. She also recommended calling the Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers at 501-340-8477. Tipsters can also send information anonymously by texting CRIMES (247-637) using the keyword “Conway” in the message.
