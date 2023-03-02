Farm Bureau Insurance recently broke ground on a branch office in Greenbrier, designed to deliver convenience for its members in northern Faulkner County.
Faulkner County Farm Bureau President Chris Schaefers, state board member Joe Thrash and agency manager Todd Smith were among those involved in the groundbreaking ceremony, which took place Feb. 24.
“We’ve been planning this for five to six years,” Schaefers, who farms ground along the Arkansas River, said. “Having a presence in Greenbrier is very important for us. We’ve had our membership ask us, ‘when are you coming to Greenbrier’?”
The 2,975-square-foot building will sit just a block east of Highway 65, near the Greenbrier Post Office, at 21 Business Park Drive. Contractors hope to have the office open for customers by late July.
“Farm Bureau is a service-oriented company,” Thrash, the Farm Bureau state board member who farms in Faulkner and Perry counties, said. “That’s what we bank on is our service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.