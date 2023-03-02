Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau Insurance breaks ground on a branch office in Greenbrier, designed to deliver convenience for its members in northern Faulkner County on Feb. 24.

 Submitted photo

Farm Bureau Insurance recently broke ground on a branch office in Greenbrier, designed to deliver convenience for its members in northern Faulkner County.

Faulkner County Farm Bureau President Chris Schaefers, state board member Joe Thrash and agency manager Todd Smith were among those involved in the groundbreaking ceremony, which took place Feb. 24.

