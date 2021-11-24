Representatives of five Faulkner County organizations came together recently in the Culinary Medicine facility at the new Integrated Health Sciences building at the University of Central Arkansas. They were tasting seven recipes made with purple hull peas – grown in the Lollie Bottoms west of Conway – and organizing for a new Farm to School initiative.
In July, Healthy Flavors Arkansas, an agricultural enterprise located on the Dan-Harton Farm, was awarded a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm to School grant.
Farm to School is a multi-dimensional movement in the United States aiming to expose and engage children with enhanced knowledge about the foods they consume. It also facilitates and stimulates more local food relationships between school cafeterias and local farms.
The USDA awarded $12 million this year in Farm to School grants to 176 recipients, the most awards since the federal program was launched in 2013. “Helping schools expand access to healthy, locally grown produce through these grants is just one of the many ways USDA is transforming America’s food system,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Not only will this give children more nutritious food options in school, it supports local agriculture economies, while connecting them to the farms and farmers that grow the food we all depend on.”
For years, the term “farm to school” has been gaining momentum. In 2019, recognizing these developments, the Arkansas legislature passed Act 506 establishing a Farm to School and Early Childhood Education Program. That includes a full-time Program Coordinator position within the Arkansas Department of Agriculture to support Farm to School initiatives. Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward supported the Healthy Flavors initiative with a letter of support.
Seeds for the Faulkner County Farm to School activity were planted when Dan Spatz, a Conway native, envisioned a new direction for his family’s land in the Lollie Bottoms. “Our family’s farm has gone the direction of conventional, row crop agriculture. That means that to survive economically, you typically have to farm thousands of acres, and we have had just 260 acres of cultivatable land.”
In 2018, Spatz took two smaller fields, uncultivated for many years, and hired a farmer from Northeast Arkansas to grow vegetables.
“Our best customers were Hendrix College and Conway Public Schools, along with some sales through local farmers markets.” When Covid hit and school and farmers markets shut down in the Spring of 2020, Spatz put the new initiative into maintenance mode. In November last year, he discovered the USDA grant opportunity.
“The goal of Farm to School, to make more locally grown and therefore nutritious food available to kids, aligned perfectly with our mission at Healthy Flavors. We are all about helping people understand the relationship between the foods they eat and health outcomes. Education and relationships are key.”
A common way of describing Farm to School is connecting the classroom to the cafeteria to the community. Engaging kids in understanding who grows their food, what methods are employed and the nutritional content of various foods are common themes. “Engagement starts in the classroom,” said Spatz. “That drives choice in the cafeteria. We needed to find a way into local classrooms and cafeterias.”
Spatz turned to UCA’s Department of Nutrition and Family Science and found Dr. Nina Roofe, Department Chair and Associate Professor of Nutrition. “UCA was founded with the mission of training Arkansas’ teachers,” said Spatz. “Nutrition and Family Science brings the food, nutrition and human sciences expertise together,” said Roofe.
For Spatz, this meant all the resources necessary for a comprehensive project were available here in Conway. The USDA grant covered employment of a graduate assistant who, with faculty guidance, has been preparing classroom lesson plans and developing recipes for the dishes at the centerpiece of Friday’s taste test.
“Mary Beth McKay is our GA and she is from Vilonia. She has brought to the project both her more recent experiences from being in school and her quick learning about Farm to School objectives and different curriculums that have previously been deployed,” said Roofe.
Starting in June, Spatz and William Dale, a resident of Quitman, started growing purple hull peas on the Dan-Harton Farm. “We chose purple hull peas both as a nutritious legume and as a well-recognized, favorite ingredient of people in the South,” said Spatz. “It’s also a fast maturing crop, one that we can scale and it doesn’t require intensive inputs from the farming perspective.”
In August and September, Spatz and Dale harvested what resulted in 1,632 pounds of shelled peas.
After UCA resumed for the Fall 2021 semester and McKay was recruited, the team of Roofe, McKay and Spatz have been working to secure a minimum of three schools with whom to partner. Greenbrier, Vilonia and Mayflower public schools have all signed up to participate.
Nutrition directors, curriculum representatives and district administration members from all three districts were present for the recent taste testing.
One example of how this initiative will play out in the schools is the Vilonia Pathways Academy, which already has a service-learning plan that includes a community garden project. “When we were contacted concerning this grant partnership opportunity, we felt the partnership could be valuable to accomplishing the vision of both organizations. Our teachers are eager to utilize the hands-on curriculum developed through this Farm to School program,” said Dr. Cathy Riggins, assistant superintendent at the Vilonia School District.
With regards to strengthening local economies, Riggins said “the program will provide opportunities for students to learn the economic impact agriculture has on the state’s economy while teaching students the nutritional value of locally grown vegetables.”
Regarding the program, Greenbrier Deputy Superintendent Kelli Martin said “I’m excited about the opportunity to involve Career and Technical Education (CTE) students in addition to our child nutrition department. The potential impact of farm to school on students’ health is clear, and so is the possible impact of farm to school on students’ career interests and choices.”
Following presentation of the program, Martin took the decision to expand the breadth of curriculum coverage in the Greenbrier Schools from a focus on health classes to the whole CTE area. “The potential for additional community partners for CTE students, students learning about local agricultural heritage, and the opportunity to give back to the local economy are even more benefits.”
For Spatz, the primary rewards are also about impacting the community in a positive, generative, and interdisciplinary manner. He noted that Western societies have spent the last several hundred years “dis-integrating disciplines through professional, technological, institutional, commercial and even theological ‘development.’”
He envisions the opportunity to develop society, “but in an integrated and mutual fashion so that people are more interdependent and more responsible for their own wellbeing, based on relationships and support in the local community. This requires sharing more knowledge and building the infrastructure for these new relationships to develop.”
One example cited in the Healthy Flavors initiative is obesity. According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Arkansas has the 5th highest incidence of childhood obesity (13 – 17 year olds) in the United States and has the 3rd highest incidence of adult obesity. Obesity is known to be related to a host of chronic disease conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, certain forms of cancer and others. Spatz considers knowledge of appropriate nutritional principles to be important in reversing the dynamics behind this data.
“It’s great that we have such willing partners in Mayflower, Greenbrier and Vilonia. And it’s wonderful that UCA is fostering and investing in this more interdisciplinary approach. It is evident in bricks and mortar with this Integrated Health Sciences facility. And the fact that folks from diverse disciplines came together and planted seeds for Farm to School in the ‘Culinary Medicine’ room is pure serendipity,” said Spatz.
